Bilawal Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Tragic Coal Mine Incident

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident at a coal mine near Harnai, Balochistan the another day.

According to a press release issued from Bilawal House, Bilawal Bhutto PPP stand with the affected families in this difficult time and pray for their patience.

He emphasized the urgent need for better safety measures in the coal mining industry and stressed that the protection and welfare of workers should always be prioritized.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure strict enforcement of safety protocols in all coal mines.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that the PPP is committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of workers in all sectors.

