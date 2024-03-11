Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ramazan

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended warm wishes and congratulations to the entire Muslim Ummah, including the Pakistani nation, as they embark on the sacred journey of the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended warm wishes and congratulations to the entire Muslim Ummah, including the Pakistani nation, as they embark on the sacred journey of the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, he emphasized that the sacred month of Ramazan is a time for introspection, self-discipline, and compassion.

He expressed his earnest hope that the values of Ramazan will illuminate our path towards progress, fostering a nation characterized by peace, prosperity, and inclusive development. “May the essence of Ramazan radiate peace, unity, and prosperity not only for the Muslim Ummah but for the entire world,” he prayed.