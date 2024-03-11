Bilawal Extends Warm Wishes To Muslim Ummah Of Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended warm wishes and congratulations to the entire Muslim Ummah, including the Pakistani nation, as they embark on the sacred journey of the holy month of Ramazan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended warm wishes and congratulations to the entire Muslim Ummah, including the Pakistani nation, as they embark on the sacred journey of the holy month of Ramazan.
According to a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, he emphasized that the sacred month of Ramazan is a time for introspection, self-discipline, and compassion.
He expressed his earnest hope that the values of Ramazan will illuminate our path towards progress, fostering a nation characterized by peace, prosperity, and inclusive development. “May the essence of Ramazan radiate peace, unity, and prosperity not only for the Muslim Ummah but for the entire world,” he prayed.
Recent Stories
Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD
CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan
Swat police finalize security measures for Ramadan
Police devise security plan for Ramazan
SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe disposal practices
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March 12
Canadian High Commissioner calls on Punjab CM
Margallah Hills Half Marathon held with diverse participation of 200 runners
Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for removing soft encroachments
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extends Ramadan greetings
Youth to be educate for self earning ways
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan1 minute ago
-
Swat police finalize security measures for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Police devise security plan for Ramazan4 minutes ago
-
SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe disposal practices4 minutes ago
-
Canadian High Commissioner calls on Punjab CM24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for removing soft encroachments4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extends Ramadan greetings4 minutes ago
-
Karachi Institute of Child Health to be set up for treatment of children: Mayor4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) collected Rs 25 billion4 minutes ago
-
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan30 minutes ago
-
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores30 minutes ago
-
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta30 minutes ago