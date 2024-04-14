Open Menu

Bilawal Highlights Climate Crisis Amidst Rain-related Losses In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Bilawal highlights climate crisis amidst rain-related losses in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has conveyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives resulting from multiple accidents amidst heavy rains across various regions of the nation, notably Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He also voiced his concern regarding the incidents of lightning strikes exacerbated by the changing climate conditions during the inclement weather.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here Sunday, the PPP Chairman lamented the loss of lives caused by lightning strikes as well as other rain-related incidents in South Punjab, including its districts Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Lodhran.

He urged the provincial government to deploy all available resources to fulfill its duty in aiding the rain-affected victims throughout Punjab.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed regret over the loss of lives in accidents during the rains in various areas of the province, including the lower and upper Chitral areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and related disaster management agencies to provide immediate assistance to the rain victims, aiding citizens trapped in various problems including landslides.

He further conveyed his heartfelt grief and sorrow for the tragic loss of lives and property resulting from lightning strikes and other accidents in various areas of Balochistan, including Chaman, Dera Bugti, and Kohlu. He expressed confidence that the People’s government in Balochistan will stand by the rain victims, ensuring they are not left alone during this challenging time.

Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the surge in lightning incidents nationwide as indicative of climate change, emphasizing the imperative role of universities and research institutions in addressing this issue.

He underscored the necessity for exceptional spirit and leadership at the government level to shield citizens from climate change impacts.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed that confronting the threats posed by climate change demands substantive action rather than superficial discourse or avoidance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Chaman Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Chitral Dera Bugti Kohlu Sunday Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

21 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

21 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

21 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

21 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

21 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

21 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

21 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

21 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

21 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan