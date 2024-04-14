Bilawal Highlights Climate Crisis Amidst Rain-related Losses In Country
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has conveyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives resulting from multiple accidents amidst heavy rains across various regions of the nation, notably Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
He also voiced his concern regarding the incidents of lightning strikes exacerbated by the changing climate conditions during the inclement weather.
According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here Sunday, the PPP Chairman lamented the loss of lives caused by lightning strikes as well as other rain-related incidents in South Punjab, including its districts Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Lodhran.
He urged the provincial government to deploy all available resources to fulfill its duty in aiding the rain-affected victims throughout Punjab.
Bilawal Bhutto expressed regret over the loss of lives in accidents during the rains in various areas of the province, including the lower and upper Chitral areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and related disaster management agencies to provide immediate assistance to the rain victims, aiding citizens trapped in various problems including landslides.
He further conveyed his heartfelt grief and sorrow for the tragic loss of lives and property resulting from lightning strikes and other accidents in various areas of Balochistan, including Chaman, Dera Bugti, and Kohlu. He expressed confidence that the People’s government in Balochistan will stand by the rain victims, ensuring they are not left alone during this challenging time.
Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the surge in lightning incidents nationwide as indicative of climate change, emphasizing the imperative role of universities and research institutions in addressing this issue.
He underscored the necessity for exceptional spirit and leadership at the government level to shield citizens from climate change impacts.
Bilawal Bhutto stressed that confronting the threats posed by climate change demands substantive action rather than superficial discourse or avoidance.
