Bilawal Strongly Criticizes Termination Of Pakistan Steels Mills' 4,500 Employees

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 hours ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:58 PM

Bilawal strongly criticizes termination of Pakistan Steels Mills' 4,500 employees

The PPP Chairman has called  PTI government as “heart-less”, vowing  that each worker will be back to work.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto strongly criticized termination of over 4, 500 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on Saturday.

Pakistan Steel Mills is the country’s biggest industrial complex of the country.

The PPP Chairman made this criticism by taking to Twitter.

Bilawal Bhutto called PTI government as “heart-less” and vowed that each worker would be back to work. He stated that PPP would not allow PTI to commit this economic murder.

“The land of this historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh, we will not let the PTI get away with this economic murder. Sack Imran not workers,” the PPP chairperson said.

PSM on Friday terminated its 4, 544 employees including divisional and assistant managers. According to mills’ management, the officials belonging to category 2, 3, and 4 pay groups were dismissed from their jobs. Dismissal letters in this regard had also been sent to sacked employees by post.

