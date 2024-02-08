Open Menu

Bilawal To Seek Legal Action Against Mobile, Internet Suspension On Election Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:13 PM

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

The PPP chairman has expressed serious concerns over shutdown of the internet services.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday voiced his stance on the nationwide shutdown of mobile phone services during the upcoming general elections slated for 2024.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed serious concerns over shutdown of the internet services.

He urged the authorities to promptly restore mobile phone services across the country.

The PPP chairman emphasized the critical role of communication during the electoral process and stressed the necessity of immediate action to ensure citizens' access to essential services.

"I have instructed my party to engage with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and seek legal recourse to address this issue," stated Bilawal Bhutto during his announcement.

The temporary suspension of mobile phone services during general elections has been a common practice in Pakistan, primarily due to security concerns and the maintenance of law and order during the electoral period.

The mobile and internet shutdown caused serious troubles to the voters across the country.

