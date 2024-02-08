Bilawal To Seek Legal Action Against Mobile, Internet Suspension On Election Day
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:13 PM
The PPP chairman has expressed serious concerns over shutdown of the internet services.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday voiced his stance on the nationwide shutdown of mobile phone services during the upcoming general elections slated for 2024.
Bilawal Bhutto expressed serious concerns over shutdown of the internet services.
He urged the authorities to promptly restore mobile phone services across the country.
The PPP chairman emphasized the critical role of communication during the electoral process and stressed the necessity of immediate action to ensure citizens' access to essential services.
"I have instructed my party to engage with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and seek legal recourse to address this issue," stated Bilawal Bhutto during his announcement.
The temporary suspension of mobile phone services during general elections has been a common practice in Pakistan, primarily due to security concerns and the maintenance of law and order during the electoral period.
The mobile and internet shutdown caused serious troubles to the voters across the country.
Recent Stories
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling in PS-24 Sukkur continues peaceful6 minutes ago
-
Police patrolling in sensitive areas6 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta visits polling stations, expresses satisfaction over arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah casts vote in Sukkur NA-20116 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad visits polling stations, urges Police vigilance for election security16 minutes ago
-
Conducting peaceful, transparent general elections in province top priority of interim govt: Jamali16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains alert on polling day26 minutes ago
-
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day34 minutes ago
-
DROs, ROs of NA 235, NA 248 confirm start of polling: EC Spokesman36 minutes ago
-
Solangi urges masses to exercise right to vote for strengthing democracy36 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 releases alternative numbers36 minutes ago
-
PEC Punjab urges voters to exercise right to vote36 minutes ago