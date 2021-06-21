UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biometric Verification For Transfer Of Vehicle To Be Mandatory From July 1

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Biometric verification for transfer of vehicle to be mandatory from July 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :In order to ensure transparency during the transfer of ownership, the Excise and Taxation Department will make the process of biometric verification mandatory for the transfer of vehicles from July 1.

According to an Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi spokesman, under the new system, it will be mandatory for the buyers and sellers to appear at the office of Excise and Taxation to get their vehicle transferred, which would be implemented here from July 1.

He also advised the vehicle owners to avail the opportunity and get the vehicles transferred to the buyer's name without biometric verification before the deadline.

To a question he said, the biometric verification system would help eliminate the tout mafia involved in preparing fake registration documents as the buyer and sellers would have to appear physically at the excise office to get their vehicle registered or transferred.

The fingerprints of the owners of the vehicles shall be verified in real time from the online database of NADRA.

According to Assistance Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab on the special directive of the Punjab government had announced a policy to facilitate the vehicle owners and property tax payers.

They can pay their property and vehicle token tax through e-pay online service to avoid hassle in the offices, he added.

He said that on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi and Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Rawalpindi, solid steps were taken to facilitate the citizens who wanted to pay the taxes.

He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity as this is last chance and get transferred their vehicles on their Names without biometric verification.

He said that the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Rawalpindi has extended the deadline for submitting the vehicle token tax without penalty for the defaulters till June 30.

The last date for payment of token tax without penalty has been extended to facilitate the vehicle owners.

Five percent special concession would be given to the vehicle owners, who would pay the token tax through e-Pay, he added.

395/

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Rawalpindi June July From

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

29 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

40 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

42 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.