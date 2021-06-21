Biometric verification for transfer of vehicle to be mandatory from July 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :In order to ensure transparency during the transfer of ownership, the Excise and Taxation Department will make the process of biometric verification mandatory for the transfer of vehicles from July 1.

According to an Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi spokesman, under the new system, it will be mandatory for the buyers and sellers to appear at the office of Excise and Taxation to get their vehicle transferred, which would be implemented here from July 1.

He also advised the vehicle owners to avail the opportunity and get the vehicles transferred to the buyer's name without biometric verification before the deadline.

To a question he said, the biometric verification system would help eliminate the tout mafia involved in preparing fake registration documents as the buyer and sellers would have to appear physically at the excise office to get their vehicle registered or transferred.

The fingerprints of the owners of the vehicles shall be verified in real time from the online database of NADRA.

According to Assistance Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab on the special directive of the Punjab government had announced a policy to facilitate the vehicle owners and property tax payers.

They can pay their property and vehicle token tax through e-pay online service to avoid hassle in the offices, he added.

He said that on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi and Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Rawalpindi, solid steps were taken to facilitate the citizens who wanted to pay the taxes.

He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity as this is last chance and get transferred their vehicles on their Names without biometric verification.

He said that the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Rawalpindi has extended the deadline for submitting the vehicle token tax without penalty for the defaulters till June 30.

The last date for payment of token tax without penalty has been extended to facilitate the vehicle owners.

Five percent special concession would be given to the vehicle owners, who would pay the token tax through e-Pay, he added.

