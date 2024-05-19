Open Menu

Bishkek Situation Normal; Political Party Misrepresenting Incident: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Bishkek situation normal; political party misrepresenting incident: Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar has said that a political party is misrepresenting the Kyrgyzstan incident. He said that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal, and those spreading fake images of casualties should fear Allah.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ameer Muqam here on Sunday, he said that no Pakistani student had died in Bishkek; the incident was misreported, and any condemnation was insufficient.

The Federal Minister of Information stated that when a clash had occurred between two student groups in Bishkek, Pakistani students got caught up in the conflict, although they were not the target. He mentioned that when the incident had occurred, the Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign Office immediately took action, and the government promptly activated an emergency response cell at the Foreign Ministry. The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have been continuously monitoring the situation moment by moment for the past two days. Currently, six Pakistani students are receiving treatment in three different hospitals, he added.

The Federal Minister said that propaganda was launched by a political party, where a photo of a Bangladeshi student was used to depict a Pakistani student.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister had spoken to Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Ali Zaiqham, who confirmed that no Pakistani student died, or any female student was assaulted. The incident was misrepresented, and parents were misled into believing their daughters were assaulted, and their sons had died, which is highly condemnable, he added.

He urged those engaging in political point-scoring to fear Allah. The Federal Minister said that Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry shared a picture showing students from both countries sitting together. Attaullah Tarar emphasized that the protection of every Pakistani is the state's foremost responsibility. He stated that the data of Pakistani students residing in Bishkek has been compiled, and complete cooperation is being provided to those who wish to return to Pakistan. He added that some students do not want to return due to the disruption of their studies, but if anyone wishes to return, they should register themselves. He mentioned that special arrangements have been made for the return of students living with their families in Bishkek, and the government will bear all the expenses of their return. The Federal Minister said he has personally been in contact with the students, and the ambassador is in continuous contact with them. The entire government machinery is taking this matter seriously, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Condemnation Ishaq Dar Student Died Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

18 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

18 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

18 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

18 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

18 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

18 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

18 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

18 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan