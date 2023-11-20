MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Nov, 2023) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, eminent "power" politics party National Conference's Vice-President and former "chief minister" of the occupied J&K Omar Abdullah Monday said that India’s ruling BJP's developmental slogan in Jammu and Kashmir state was a bundle of lies and it cheated people in the name of providing employment and holding assembly elections in the region, says a report reaching here Monday from across the line of control(LoC).

The report continued that the former "CM" IIOJ&K Omar Abdullah while speaking to reporters in southern Kulgam Sunday said BJP has only been betraying us in the name of "elections", getting rid of unemployment, development, better electricity, and other minor things.

"Except lies, they have not given anything to the Jammu and Kashmir state people.

The condition of electricity was not this bad as it is today even when they claim crores of funds are being spent. Why they don't arrange more funds to provide electricity to the people of J&K. In our times the situation was better than today," Omar asserted, according to the report.

"Replying to Amshipora Shopian's encounter in which the Indian Army suspended punishment to the involved Army officer, the former CM Omar Abdullah suggested New Delhi to refrain from exploiting people of the disputed J&K state.

"With this verdict, the Indian government gave a feeler to people of J&K state that their blood is cheap," Omer Abdullah concluded by strongly condemning protesting India's continual sinister actions against Kashmiris, the report said.