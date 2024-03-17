Open Menu

Blind Murder Case Solved, Accused Held

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested the main accused within three hours of the premises of Seetal Mari police station.

This was disclosed by SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Zahid while holding a press conference here on Sunday.

He said that police received an emergency call about murder of a woman at 12:10 pm in which an unknown man shot her dead and escaped in the premises of Seetal Mari police station. The police registered the case number 811/24 under section 302 against an unknown outlaw and started the investigations into the incident.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations and SSP Investigations to arrest the criminal at the earliest.

The SSP Operations maintained that the police team solved the case within three hours and arrested the accused Muhammad Hanif s/o Ahmed Bukhash resident of Qasim Bela Colony Multan.

During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed that he was a friend of the deceased woman's husband and he approached her time and again after her husband died in 2020. He said that on February, 06, he learnt that she contracted marriage with someone.

In fit of disappointment, the accused shot her dead and escaped from the scene, SSP Zahid Arsalan added.

He said that the CPO Sadiq Ali has not only appreciated the police team but also awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to them.

