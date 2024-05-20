Blood camp held at DBA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Safe Life Thallesemia Center with the collaboration of the District Bar Association Sargodha

organised a blood donation camp for children suffering from Thalassemia

on Monday.

President DBA Maher Mohsin Raza Advocate, Former president and Member National Assembly

Malik Shafqat Abbas Awan Advocate and a large number of lawyers also donated blood.

In charge Thalassemia Center Dr Tanveer Ahmad Sulehria said: "The children suffering from the

disease deserve our special attention and full cooperation".