Blood Camp Held At DBA
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Safe Life Thallesemia Center with the collaboration of the District Bar Association Sargodha
organised a blood donation camp for children suffering from Thalassemia
on Monday.
President DBA Maher Mohsin Raza Advocate, Former president and Member National Assembly
Malik Shafqat Abbas Awan Advocate and a large number of lawyers also donated blood.
In charge Thalassemia Center Dr Tanveer Ahmad Sulehria said: "The children suffering from the
disease deserve our special attention and full cooperation".
