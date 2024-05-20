Open Menu

Blood Camp Held At DBA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Blood camp held at DBA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Safe Life Thallesemia Center with the collaboration of the District Bar Association Sargodha

organised a blood donation camp for children suffering from Thalassemia

on Monday.

President DBA Maher Mohsin Raza Advocate, Former president and Member National Assembly

Malik Shafqat Abbas Awan Advocate and a large number of lawyers also donated blood.

In charge Thalassemia Center Dr Tanveer Ahmad Sulehria said: "The children suffering from the

disease deserve our special attention and full cooperation".

Related Topics

National Assembly Lawyers Sargodha From Blood

Recent Stories

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

54 minutes ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

4 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan