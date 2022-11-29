UrduPoint.com

Blood & Grief Become Part Of Kashmiris' Lives Under Modi Regime: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Blood & grief become part of Kashmiris' lives under Modi regime: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Blood and grief have become part of Kashmiris' lives under the Modi-led fascist Indian government as India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been under brutal military siege since India illegally landed its troops in Srinagar on 27th October 1947.

In a report released by KMS, today, over one million Indian troops remain deployed across IIOJK to brutally suppress the Kashmiris.

The Kashmiris have been witnessing blood and grief for more than 7 decades, it added.

The report lamented that Modi had intensified its crackdown against the Kashmiris since revoking IIOJK's special status in August 2019.

It said Indian troops have turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents by resorting to every kind of brutal tactic.

It said Kashmiris are witnessing extrajudicial killings, massacres, nocturnal raids, torture, and rape on daily basis in IIOJK but for how long will the world remain silent on brutal militarization of theterritory?The report maintained that the Kashmiris' cry for the right to self-determination could not be silenced by brutal militarization, adding it is time to highlight the endless stories of torture and agony in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Srinagar August October 2019 Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

1 hour ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

10 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

10 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.