Blood & grief become part of Kashmiris' lives under Modi regime: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Blood and grief have become part of Kashmiris' lives under the Modi-led fascist Indian government as India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been under brutal military siege since India illegally landed its troops in Srinagar on 27th October 1947.

In a report released by KMS, today, over one million Indian troops remain deployed across IIOJK to brutally suppress the Kashmiris.

The Kashmiris have been witnessing blood and grief for more than 7 decades, it added.

The report lamented that Modi had intensified its crackdown against the Kashmiris since revoking IIOJK's special status in August 2019.

It said Indian troops have turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents by resorting to every kind of brutal tactic.

It said Kashmiris are witnessing extrajudicial killings, massacres, nocturnal raids, torture, and rape on daily basis in IIOJK but for how long will the world remain silent on brutal militarization of theterritory?The report maintained that the Kashmiris' cry for the right to self-determination could not be silenced by brutal militarization, adding it is time to highlight the endless stories of torture and agony in IIOJK.