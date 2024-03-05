BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal on Monday announced its support for Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP)Chairman Mehmood Khan for the upcoming presidential elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Balochistan National Party-Mengal on Monday announced its support for Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP)Chairman Mehmood Khan for the upcoming presidential elections.

The PkMAP chairman is contesting presidential polls against Pakistan People Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, a joint candidate of the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

"BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and senators will cast their vote in favour of Mehmood Khan Achakzai,” BNP Senior Vice President Sajid Tarin told the media.