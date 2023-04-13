BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK): (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BoAJK) is determined to improve services, and increase business relations with customers considering it as the top priority of the bank, said BoAJK President Khawar Saeed during a surprise visit to operating offices and branches of the Bank in Mirpur on Thursday.

During his visits to the field supervisor's offices and branches of the Bank, he reviewed the professional performance of the staff and gave instructions regarding the best banking services for the customers.

He said that improving customer services and increasing business relations with customers were our top priorities, due to which, the institution was becoming the center of special attention and interest of the customers.

"This is the reason that the bank's profits, assets, deposits and remittances are increasing, which reflects the full confidence of the customers in the bank", he said. He described them as valuable assets while interacting with customers and encouraged to take advantage of the Bank's various loan schemes based on the lowest markup, very convenient and prompt repayment in the market.

While instructing the staff to strengthen business relations with customers and improve customer service, he said that the more business relations with customers are strengthened, the more the business of the institution will increase.