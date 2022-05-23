Body found floating in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have found a body of a man floating in a canal here on Monday.

According to the police, the unidentified person was aged around 45 years.

The police believe that he might have drowned while swimming in the canal.

The police told that they were trying to identify the deceased through the NADRA with the help of his fingerprints.

The incidents of drowning frequently occur during the summer season in Hyderabad when people try to beat heat by swimming in the 3 canals which pass through the city as well as in the Indus River.