Body Of Drowned Youth Recovered Nine Days After Khanpur Dam Boat Tragedy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Body of drowned youth recovered nine days after Khanpur Dam boat tragedy

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The body of a young man who went missing in a tragic boat accident at Khanpur Dam has been recovered on Friday after a nine-day intensive search operation. The victim, 22-year-old Suleman, was among six passengers who drowned when their boat capsized on May 1 during a sudden windstorm.

The tragic incident occurred as tourists enjoyed boat rides at the popular recreational site. According to Rescue 1122, the boat carrying six people, including women and children, overturned unexpectedly due to strong winds. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and five of the six passengers were rescued in a swift operation conducted by Rescue 1122 and the local police. However, one person later identified as Suleman remained missing.

Since the day of the accident, a large-scale rescue mission was launched under the supervision of Rescue 1122 and supported by a team of five expert divers from the Pakistan Navy.

The team worked tirelessly for nine consecutive days, battling difficult weather conditions and poor underwater visibility to locate the missing youth.

Today, the operation finally concluded with the recovery of Suleman’s body from the dam's depths, bringing closure to his grieving family and community.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur and DSP Khanpur Muhammad Arif praised the dedication and coordination between Rescue 1122 and the Navy divers. "It was a challenging and emotional operation, but we remained committed to finding the missing person and giving his family some peace," said DSP Arif.

During the initial rescue, a woman and child were found in critical condition. They were stabilized on-site and shifted to a nearby Type-D Hospital. Due to the woman's deteriorating condition, she was later shifted to Islamabad for advanced treatment.

