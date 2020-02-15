Body of man recovered in Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Body of a man has been recovered in the jurisdiction of Domel police station on Saturday.

Police official told that the deceased was identified as Mumtaz and was working in a local factory. He was the patient of epilepsy.

The police sent the body to Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital Bannu and started investigation.