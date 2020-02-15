Body Of Man Recovered In Bannu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:31 PM
Body of a man has been recovered in the jurisdiction of Domel police station on Saturday
BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Body of a man has been recovered in the jurisdiction of Domel police station on Saturday.
Police official told that the deceased was identified as Mumtaz and was working in a local factory. He was the patient of epilepsy.
The police sent the body to Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital Bannu and started investigation.