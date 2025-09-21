Body of youth recovered after boat capsizes

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The body of 15-year-old Daim Ali, who went missing after a tragic boat accident on Saturday, was recovered on Sunday and handed over to his family.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the incident occurred near the breaching point in Seepur (Alipur) during a routine transportation trip. The accident was reportedly triggered when two passengers stood up to record videos, unfastening their life jackets despite repeated warnings from rescue staff on board.

One of the passengers lost balance and slipped, causing the boat—carrying a total of 12 people, including two rescue officials—to capsize.

Rescue teams responded immediately and bravely managed to save 11 individuals. However, Daim Ali remained unaccounted for, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation that lasted several hours.

His body was recovered on Sunday, respectfully covered, and transported to his residence for final rites.