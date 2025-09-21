Accused arrested for displaying weapons on social media in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Kohat Police on Sunday arrested an individual for displaying weapons on social media and firing in the air.

This action is part of a broader initiative by District Police Officer Kohat Dr.

Zahidullah Khan to tighten the noose against the people showing weapons online. SHO Jangalkhel Masood Khan led the operation, resulting in the recovery of one pistol from the accused's possession.

The arrested individual has been transferred to Jangalkhel police station for further legal proceedings.