Security forces kill 7 Indian sponsored Khwarij terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Security forces killed seven Indian sponsored terrorists including three Afghan national khwarij and two suicide bombers in an intelligence based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, seven Indian sponsored khwarij including three Afghan National khwarij and two suicide bombers were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorists’ activities against Pakistan, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country,” the press release further said.