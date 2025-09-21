Police recovers six abductees in Kacha operation, seven facilitators arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Police Rajanpur on Sunday recovered six abducted citizens in a targeted operation against Kacha criminals and arrested seven facilitators of the Umrani gang.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the gang had abducted six people from Rojhan last Sunday night and shifted them to the Kacha area. Police launched an immediate operation, cordoning off the area with heavy contingents.

During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between police and criminals. The dacoits managed to flee, but the abductees were recovered safely. Police also destroyed the hideouts of the criminals while the search for the fleeing gang members continues.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated Rajanpur Police on the successful recovery and reiterated that Punjab Police remained committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens.