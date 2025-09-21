Police step up drug awareness drive

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Police have ramped up their awareness campaign in schools and colleges to protect students from the growing threat of drug addiction.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abdul Shakoor Qaisrani visited several educational institutions, where he delivered informative lectures highlighting the harmful effects of drug use.

Addressing students at a private college, SDPO Qaisrani warned that certain elements were attempting to lure youth into drug addiction. He assured the students that the police were actively working to protect them and take strict action against those involved in promoting or supplying drugs.

He expressed optimism that the awareness campaign would yield positive results and contribute to fostering a drug-free and healthy academic environment.