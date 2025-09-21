Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Extends Birthday Greetings To Bilawal Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Sherry Rehman extends birthday greetings to Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President, Senator Sherry Rehman has congratulated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his birthday, praising his role in national and international politics.

In her message on Sunday, Sherry Rehman said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s politics was marked by reconciliation and consensus-building, as he continued to follow in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, always prioritizing the country above party interests.

Highlighting his diplomatic achievements, she said Chairman Bilawal successfully presented Pakistan’s stance against India on the global stage, countering narratives that favored New Delhi and ensuring Pakistan’s voice remained dominant.

“Under his leadership, Pakistan has effectively raised critical issues such as the Kashmir dispute, water rights, and terrorism at international forums,” she added.

Sherry Rehman also noted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari exposed India’s unilateral attempts to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, which were declared illegal internationally.

