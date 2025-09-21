Police On High Alert During Christian Worship Programs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Police remained on high alert during Christian worship and prayer programs held in churches across Punjab, including Lahore, on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar.
A spokesperson said that RPOs and DPOs had been directed to enhance security at all churches, with supervisory officers instructed to personally check arrangements. Additional contingents, snipers, Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Teams ensured strict patrolling around sensitive locations, while search and sweep operations continued in Christian neighborhoods.
The IGP emphasized that officers must stay vigilant to protect worshippers and further called upon religious scholars, the Christian community, and peace committee members to promote interfaith harmony.
