Nagar Kirtan Procession Held At Kartarpur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A Nagar Kirtan procession was held on Sunday as part of the second-day observances marking the 486th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. Devotees from across Pakistan and abroad continued to arrive at the sacred site to take part in the commemorations.

A large number of pilgrims joined the Nagar Kirtan, a traditional Sikh religious procession in which the Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy scripture, is carried with reverence through the streets. The procession moved from the shrine to the Kartarpur border terminal, accompanied by the singing of devotional hymns (Kirtan), and was marked by acts of seva (selfless service), including the distribution of food and water.

Worship, langar (community kitchen), and darshan (spiritual viewing of the holy site) continued throughout the day at the shrine, creating an atmosphere of spiritual devotion and communal harmony.

The pilgrims are expected to return home on Monday following the closing prayer ceremony.

Local participants expressed their disappointment over the absence of Indian Sikh pilgrims, noting that the lack of visitors from across the border was strongly felt. They urged the Indian government to allow Sikh devotees to travel to Kartarpur via the Kartarpur Corridor.

It may be recalled that India had earlier denied visas to Sikh pilgrims wishing to attend the Juti Jute ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak. The decision drew criticism from several quarters, including opposition parties in India and East Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Man Singh. Despite the protests, the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained unyielding.

