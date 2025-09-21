Pak-Saudi defence pact a guarantee of peace, unity in Muslim world: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the recently signed historic strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would serve as a guarantor of peace and stability not only for both nations but also for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Masjid Tauheed on Sunday along with scholars and religious leaders from different schools of thought on International Day of Peace, Ashrafi said the pact, finalized under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, makes it clear that aggression against either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia would be considered an attack on both. “This agreement is a symbol of unshakeable unity and will inspire Muslim nations to stand together against any external aggression,” he said.

He stressed that true peace could only be achieved through the resolution of the Palestine and Kashmir disputes and by restoring the rights of oppressed people, particularly those in Gaza. He lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their courage and sacrifices, describing them as a force rooted in faith, sacrifice, and the spirit of jihad fi sabilillah.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi recalled the sacrifices of martyrs and their families, citing the example of a mother who had expressed pride in her son’s martyrdom. “Our army is not standing on the borders for salaries but for martyrdom or victory. This is Pakistan’s honour, and it is our duty to always remember this reality,” he remarked.

Referring to the Palestinian cause, Ashrafi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had always stood by the people of Palestine, both through government initiatives and public support. He pointed out that on September 22 at the United Nations, when Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was denied permission to speak in person, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Turkish President Erdogan, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would represent the Palestinian cause, showing that “the Muslim world is united as Palestine itself.”

He said the defence pact had unsettled India and Israel because it symbolizes Muslim unity, even though the agreement is aimed at safeguarding peace. “Those worried about this pact should realize it is not a pact of war but of peace and security for Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the Ummah,” he asserted.

The PUC Chairman emphasized that jihad cannot be equated with terrorism or indiscriminate violence. He said, “Jihad is defined by the Qur’an and Sunnah, and ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ has clarified the difference between jihad and fasad (mischief).

Suicide attacks in mosques, imambargahs, churches, or against Pakistan’s armed forces cannot be called jihad. In Pakistan, the only legitimate authority to wage jihad is the state and its armed forces.”

Highlighting interfaith harmony, Ashrafi noted that islam is a religion of peace and compassion. He shared that during recent interfaith interactions, non-Muslims had facilitated Muslims in performing prayers in their churches and institutions. “We must break barriers of division. Respect for all faiths and sects is part of the Prophet’s tradition,” he said.

Commenting on Pakistan’s role in regional peace, he said that Pakistan had made unmatched sacrifices for Afghanistan and continued to host over 1.5 million Afghan refugees. He urged Afghan authorities to ensure their soil is not used for violence inside Pakistan.

On domestic peace, he urged the nation to unite against extremism, sectarianism, and social evils. He said the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” initiative and the Peace Committees were working to spread tolerance and mutual respect. “Justice must be swift, and those who commit crimes against children and women, whether in mosques, schools, or homes, must face strict punishment,” he added.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also congratulated the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the successful pact. He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman for their role in making history. “The centre of Muslim unity is Makkah and Madinah, and Pakistan, founded on La ilaha illallah, is honoured to defend the Haramain Sharifain alongside Saudi Arabia,” he said.

To a question, he said that many Islamic and Arab countries are already in contact with the government regarding the Pakistan–Saudi Arabia defence pact. He noted that, as the Foreign Minister had also stated last night, discussions are ongoing, and very positive developments will soon emerge for both Pakistan and the wider Muslim world.

Ashrafi added that the long-standing dream of “Greater Israel” has collapsed after this historic alliance. He predicted that in the near future, leading countries of the world, including major European states, not just those from the Islamic world, would announce recognition of a free and independent State of Palestine.