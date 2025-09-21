Police arrest 52 proclaimed offenders, 36 court fugitives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Practical steps are being taken under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a safe Punjab. Police teams are conducting crackdowns on proclaimed offenders under a special campaign across the district.

The police on Sunday arrested 52 proclaimed offenders and 36 court fugitives from different areas this month.

Among the arrested proclaimed offenders, 3 were wanted in serious incidents of proclaimed category A. The proclaimed offenders were arrested using human resources and modern technology. The arrested accused were wanted by the police in cases of banditry, theft, damage and other cases. To ensure the safety of citizens, a crackdown against criminal elements is underway at a rapid pace.

Special teams have been formed to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. The arrest of proclaimed offenders will be ensured by using all means.