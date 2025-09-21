Open Menu

September 21, 2025

Police issues 5.9m driving licensces in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Police continues to ensure quality public service delivery and strict enforcement of traffic laws.

During the current year, more than 5.918 million citizens were issued driving licences, the Punjab Police spokesperson said.

He added that over 8.924 million challans were issued for traffic violations, with fines exceeding Rs. 5.64 billion. A total of 258,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, 22,895 vehicles impounded, and 253 unfit vehicle certificates seized.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that operations against traffic law violators must continue with full force. He instructed that crackdowns against overloading, overspeeding, underage drivers, and one-way violations be further intensified.

The IGP said citizens are being provided training in 127 Driving Training Schools established by Punjab Police, and emphasized that effective measures be taken to ensure recovery from defaulters of traffic challans.

