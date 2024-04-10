Open Menu

Body Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Body recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) A body was recovered in limits of Darhama police station located in district Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to police, it's around 15 years old found near bridge Bari Shah. The name Zahra is written with henna (mehndi) on palm of a her hand. Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital and started searching the heirs.

