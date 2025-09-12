Open Menu

Book Fair Continues At Sindh University’s Institute Of Sindhology

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A book fair is underway at the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Jamshoro, attracting a large number of scholars, writers, teachers, students and book lovers at various stalls.

The university spokesperson informed on Friday that Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko visited the Institute and inspected the stalls along with the Director. He keenly reviewed books on literature, history, language, culture, science and social sciences available in Sindhi, urdu and English as well as rare dictionaries, and also purchased books of his choice.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Dr.

Jariko said that such book fairs were much needed in the present times. He congratulated the Director of Sindhology and his team for successfully organizing the event.

Director Dr. Fayaz Latif said the fair had received an overwhelming response, beyond expectations. Considering this interest, it was decided to continue the fair until Tuesday, September 16, including Saturday and Sunday.

He added that books from the Institute of Sindhology as well as various university chairs were being offered at 50 to 60 percent discount, which were being purchased in large numbers daily by students and general readers.

