Book Fair Continues At Sindh University’s Institute Of Sindhology
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A book fair is underway at the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Jamshoro, attracting a large number of scholars, writers, teachers, students and book lovers at various stalls.
The university spokesperson informed on Friday that Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko visited the Institute and inspected the stalls along with the Director. He keenly reviewed books on literature, history, language, culture, science and social sciences available in Sindhi, urdu and English as well as rare dictionaries, and also purchased books of his choice.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Dr.
Jariko said that such book fairs were much needed in the present times. He congratulated the Director of Sindhology and his team for successfully organizing the event.
Director Dr. Fayaz Latif said the fair had received an overwhelming response, beyond expectations. Considering this interest, it was decided to continue the fair until Tuesday, September 16, including Saturday and Sunday.
He added that books from the Institute of Sindhology as well as various university chairs were being offered at 50 to 60 percent discount, which were being purchased in large numbers daily by students and general readers.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCHD holds seminar to mark Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH)6 minutes ago
-
Saif pledges support for CCK, praises Al-Khidmat's services6 minutes ago
-
City Police nab two members gang involved in armed robbery6 minutes ago
-
Repair work on 106 KMC roads will commence from Sunday: Murtaza Wahab6 minutes ago
-
DEMP organizes Calligraphy Exhibition in commemoration of Eid Milad Un Nabi6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for attempting to illegally occupy sister’s house6 minutes ago
-
Book Fair continues at Sindh University’s institute of Sindhology6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy continues flood relief operations in Punjab, Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Relief goods for flood-affected people to be sent soon: Hafiz Idrees16 minutes ago
-
FBISE to establish model examination centers16 minutes ago
-
DDAC chairman vows to deliver public services at doorstep16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits Postal Services HQ, discusses reforms with DG16 minutes ago