Man arrested for attempting to illegally occupy sister’s house

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a man accused of forcibly trying to occupy his sister’s house and hurling threat to kill her.

A woman lodged complaint with the Bani police station, said police spokesman.

In her statement, she alleged that her brother unlawfully entered her house, attempted to take control of the property and hurl death threats during the confrontation.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, Bani Police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and arrested the accused from the scene.

The other accomplices of the accused will be arrested soon.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police team and said the police have collected solid evidence in the case to ensure strict legal action against the accused. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.