City Police Nab Two Members Gang Involved In Armed Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) City Police have arrested a two-member gang allegedly involved in multiple incidents of armed robbery and recovered cash Rs 70,500, stolen motorcycle, mobile phone and valuables from their possession here on Friday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in crimes.

According to police, the suspects were apprehended during operation conducted by City Police station.

The gang is now under custody for further investigation.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police team and said that the arrested gang would be presented in court with solid evidence.

He added that those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the clutches of the law, and strict action will be continued against criminals involved in such activities.

