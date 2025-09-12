(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday visited Cadet College Kohat (CCK) where he inspected academic and residential facilities, including the newly built multimedia block.

An alumnus of the institution, Saif met with students, shared lunch with them and urged discipline and commitment in their studies. He assured that the provincial government would address administrative and financial challenges faced by CCK and provide additional facilities for cadets.

Later, the Adviser visited Naseem Memorial Al-Khidmat Hospital and Aghosh Al-Khidmat in Kohat, where he inaugurated a nursery, inspected the under-construction emergency block, and interacted with students.

Praising the Al-Khidmat Foundation’s humanitarian services, he termed them “selfless and exemplary,” and reiterated the government’s resolve to support welfare organizations for the expansion of public services.