Repair Work On 106 KMC Roads Will Commence From Sunday: Murtaza Wahab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Repair work on 106 KMC roads will commence from Sunday: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday announced that the repair work on 106 roads of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would begin from Sunday.

He said that the orders had been given to fill potholes that appeared on the roads during the rains.

Wahab said that the work of restoring 106 roads managed by KMC would commence from Sunday. He said that the work would also start on the development scheme of the streets of various UCs. He further said that all possible steps would be taken to provide facilities to the citizens.

