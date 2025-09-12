NCHD holds seminar to mark Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Sciences, Pakistan Alternate Energy Association and Dopasi Foundation, organized a seminar on Friday to commemorate Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH).

Chairman NCHD Sadiq Iftikhar graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Director General NCHD Ali Asghar, former DG Nasiruddin Mashhood, representatives of partner organizations, officials, teachers and a large number of children were in attendance.

Speaking at the seminar, Chairman NCHD Sadiq Iftikhar said that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serve as a beacon of guidance for humanity. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling responsibilities towards health, education, and the environment in light of the Prophet’s (PBUH) example.

DG NCHD Ali Asghar highlighted the Commission’s initiatives for promoting education, particularly for out-of-school children. He informed the participants that uniforms have already been distributed to all community schools, and stationery and learning materials will soon be provided. He also announced the nationwide launch of the “Each One Teach One (EOTO)” programme to promote literacy.

Children from community schools presented Na’ats, speeches depicting aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), which were warmly appreciated by the audience.

The event concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity and the progress of Pakistan.