Open Menu

NCHD Holds Seminar To Mark Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH)

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

NCHD holds seminar to mark Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Sciences, Pakistan Alternate Energy Association and Dopasi Foundation, organized a seminar on Friday to commemorate Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH).

Chairman NCHD Sadiq Iftikhar graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Director General NCHD Ali Asghar, former DG Nasiruddin Mashhood, representatives of partner organizations, officials, teachers and a large number of children were in attendance.

Speaking at the seminar, Chairman NCHD Sadiq Iftikhar said that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serve as a beacon of guidance for humanity. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling responsibilities towards health, education, and the environment in light of the Prophet’s (PBUH) example.

DG NCHD Ali Asghar highlighted the Commission’s initiatives for promoting education, particularly for out-of-school children. He informed the participants that uniforms have already been distributed to all community schools, and stationery and learning materials will soon be provided. He also announced the nationwide launch of the “Each One Teach One (EOTO)” programme to promote literacy.

Children from community schools presented Na’ats, speeches depicting aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), which were warmly appreciated by the audience.

The event concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity and the progress of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

14 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

1 hour ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

2 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

2 hours ago
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

2 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

2 hours ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan