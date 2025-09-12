Open Menu

DEMP Organizes Calligraphy Exhibition In Commemoration Of Eid Milad Un Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) In commemoration of Eid Milad Un Nabi, the Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications (DEMP) organized a special Calligraphy Exhibition at the Pak-China Friendship Center.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Ambreen Jan attended the event and visited the calligraphic gallery.

Secretary Ambreen Jan appreciated the efforts of DEMP in promoting cultural and artistic events.

Executive Director of DEMP Samina Farzin, toured the gallery's various sections, commending the calligraphy participants on their outstanding work.

The exhibition provided a platform for artists to showcase their talents and for visitors to appreciate the beauty of Islamic calligraphy.

The exhibition featured stunning calligraphy pieces related to Quranic Ayat, showcasing the artistic skills of local calligraphers.

Naat khwans participated in the event, adding to the spiritual ambiance.

The exhibition aimed to highlight the significance of calligraphy in Islamic art and culture. Visitors were mesmerized by the intricate designs and beautiful scriptures on display.

The event was a successful celebration of Eid Milad Un Nabi, promoting spiritual values and artistic expression. It demonstrated the importance of preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage.

