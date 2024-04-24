Book 'Physics and Cosmology' exploring science, spirituality conduits launched at IPRI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The book on ‘Physics and Cosmology’ written by former CSP officer Sardar Irshad Shaheen was launched on Wednesday here at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

The book talks about creation of the universe in the light of science and philosophical spirituality, and has been published in the United States, a news release said.

Sardar Shaheen, a CSP, worked in the Inland Revenue Service, FBR and he was also appointed as Advisor to Federal Tax Mohtasib. He claims that right from his school days, he was inquisitive about writing about nature, the universe and life.

The book launch was participated by notables of the federal capital and included senior parliamentarian Farhatullah Babar and former Inspector General of Police and Chairman One-man Commission on Minorities' Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle.

The book is a thoroughly researched work, citing over 800 references, and talks at length about the emergence of the universe, concepts in science as well as ways and beliefs held by different religions.

But the author has exclusively penned it not on the premise of religion but on what science has to say on the creation and sustenance of the universe, and the concept in the unitary of Almighty.

This is why the book frequently quotes the Holy Quran in relevance of thought process, and not as a religio-motivational aspect. It refers to Sufism and the teachings of the holy men and carves out rationality in the limelight of science and practical theories. It did not ever refer to religion as a word or concept, but glued itself to spirituality, per se.

The trend of mysticism in the West, he said, evaluates it from the perspective of Quantum theory, and draws parallels between the East and West based on scientific theories. He exclusively quoted the sermons of Imam Hussain ibn Ali in ‘Miratul Arifeen’, which go on to establish the origin of the universe and the existence of the Almighty.

He also referred to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who narrated the existence of God in Hadees-e-Qudsi, saying, “HE was there since time immemorial, and made Himself known as he wanted his Manifestations to be known…”

The book explores the interconnectedness between modern physics and mystical cosmology. It delves into the works of prominent figures such as German philosopher Hegel and Muslim mystic philosopher Ibn-al Arabi, highlighting their profound insights into the nature of existence and the universe.

The introductory chapter outlines a chronological journey through key scientific theories like the Big Bang theory, the expansion of the universe, and the formation of galaxies, while also delving into Sufi perspectives on creation and the relationship between humanity and the cosmos.

The text aims to bridge the gap between science, philosophy, and spirituality, offering a thought-provoking exploration of the fundamental questions surrounding human existence and the universe.

Through a synthesis of diverse disciplines and perspectives, the book sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the intricate connections between science and spirituality at deeper levels.