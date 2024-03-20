- Home
Breaking hard crust of soil vital for profitable cotton sowing, says secretary agriculture
Breaking Hard Crust Of Soil Vital For Profitable Cotton Sowing, Says Secretary Agriculture
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Wednesday that farmers must break the hard crust of soil for land preparation if they want to extract maximum benefits from cotton sowing
Presiding over a meeting to discuss strategies on how to maximize profits from the cotton, Ateel said that ongoing weather conditions were suitable for cotton sowing adding that it would result in better germination. When hard crust of soil is broken, it makes the access of plant to food and water easy, he added.
He asked officials to compile 100 per cent correct statistics on cotton sowing and submit to his office for appropriate decision making.
He said, triple gene early varieties of cotton should be sown pleading that they produce good quality Phutti and were less vulnerable against pest attack.
Secretary agriculture south Punjab ordered officials to ensure 100 per cent enforcement of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology throughout cotton area in south Punjab. He ordered strict action including registration of cases against elements involved in selling fake agriculture implements. He ordered a strict monitoring mechanism be enforced to avoid penetration of fake or substandard pesticides, fertilizers or seeds in the market.
