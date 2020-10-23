BRT service to reopen on Oct 24: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The rapid bus transport (BRT) would be resumed from Saturday (tomorrow) after completion of examination of all buses and changing of some equipment that caused the fire.

Following closure of BRT service for nearly one month and eight days, Peshawar Bus Rapid Trans department has decided to restart the service for people from Saturday following completion of inspections of all buses by Chinese engineers and correction of fault.

Trans department spokesman told reporters the service would be resumed one day prior of its already announced date of October 25.

Following maintenance work, the spokesman said test service of buses has been completed and was found safe in all respect. He said investigation of fire, load, testing of equipments was also completed.

The service has been closed after eruption of fire in two buses at Hayatabad. The Chinese engineers examined all buses and changed some equipment including its capacitors, he said, adding the buses are now safe and ready for travelling.