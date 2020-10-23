UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT Service To Reopen On Oct 24: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:06 PM

BRT service to reopen on Oct 24: Spokesman

The rapid bus transport (BRT) would be resumed from Saturday (tomorrow) after completion of examination of all buses and changing of some equipment that caused the fire

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The rapid bus transport (BRT) would be resumed from Saturday (tomorrow) after completion of examination of all buses and changing of some equipment that caused the fire.

Following closure of BRT service for nearly one month and eight days, Peshawar Bus Rapid Trans department has decided to restart the service for people from Saturday following completion of inspections of all buses by Chinese engineers and correction of fault.

Trans department spokesman told reporters the service would be resumed one day prior of its already announced date of October 25.

Following maintenance work, the spokesman said test service of buses has been completed and was found safe in all respect. He said investigation of fire, load, testing of equipments was also completed.

The service has been closed after eruption of fire in two buses at Hayatabad. The Chinese engineers examined all buses and changed some equipment including its capacitors, he said, adding the buses are now safe and ready for travelling.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire China October All From

Recent Stories

Renault says sales down in third quarter, but beat ..

58 seconds ago

Polio campaign to start on Oct 26

2 minutes ago

Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: Britain's trade d ..

2 minutes ago

4th phase of fresh women registration drive to sta ..

2 minutes ago

TECNO's Ambassador Mehwish Hayat Brings The New Ph ..

18 minutes ago

Gold imports reduced by 73.04% in first quarter

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.