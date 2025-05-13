Open Menu

BS IT Students Showcase Exceptional Skills In Digital Logic Design Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The BS(IT)-II students on Tuesday presented their Digital Logic Design (DLD) projects, impressing faculty members with their technical expertise and creativity. The projects, supervised by Ms Hadi, demonstrated the students' ability to apply theoretical knowledge to practical solutions.

The faculty members, including Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Mahar, Prof. Dr. Abdullah Maitlo and Prof. Dr.

Hidayatullah Shaikh, praised the students for their ingenuity and problem-solving skills. The dignitaries commended the students on their achievements, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavors.

The successful exhibition highlighted the students' potential as future leaders in Information Technology and reinforced the academic environment's commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in computer science.

