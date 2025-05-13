Sherry Rehman highlights media’s key role in shaping public opinion, policy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized the vital role of media in today’s society, and said that it plays a crucial part in keeping the public well informed, shaping perspectives, potentially guiding both public opinion and policy decisions.

Speaking at a recent forum on media and democracy, Rehman underscored the responsibility of the press in promoting transparency and accountability.

She added that in an era of rapid information flow, responsible journalism is more important than ever to ensure a well-informed public and a healthy democratic process.

They act as a bridge between the operation and the general public, providing access to information and insights. However, the media's role can be complex, with the potential to both support and hinder operational objectives.

She stated that the Kashmir issue and relevant UN resolutions continue to be overlooked. “We seek peace, not nuclear war. It was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who made Pakistan a nuclear power, and the credit for advancing missile technology goes to Benazir Bhutto.”

They always attack under the cover of darkness. She added that the leadership of our forces has clearly presented its position.Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on this occasion, said that during the India-Pakistan war, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari represented the country and it's stance before the international media. "India’s stance is not new—back in 1948, Jawaharlal Nehru also went to the United Nations over the Kashmir issue."Even now, when India was given a response, they turned to the United States. The US has played a significant role in this region.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that "Our military made the nation proud.

Now political parties must also act in a way that brings pride to the nation."The whole world has realized that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, not a facilitator of it.We thank the countries that stood with Pakistan during this war.

Further, he added, that "I congratulate the nation.The Pakistan People's Party stands with everyone in celebrating a day of gratitude."

Pakistan Chairman Bilawal Bhutto led Pakistan’s narrative on the international media front.

Whether we are in government or not, the President has said full support must be given to the government and the armed forces.

Shehbaz Sharif also brought honor to the country during this difficult time. Those defending our borders are our heroes.

The defense at the borders was so tight that the enemy was terrified. India tried to show a different map of Pakistan on their media.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Air Force — the falcons — who, with limited numbers, downed several jets, witnessed by all." he said.

Indian officials couldn’t respond to journalists' questions during their press conference. We saw complete unity in Pakistan.The whole nation stood together.Political parties were united.India had to face the consequences. Indian leaders are now giving speeches to hide their incompetence.For three days in a row, they continued their attacks, beating the drums of war.

“We downed Indian jets, yet they targeted unarmed civilians”.Attacking unarmed civilians is a crime under international law.The next day, 77 drones were shot down.Their media was playing a Bollywood film.Their media must have been ashamed.