Bugti Vows To Eliminate Terrorism From Balochistan At All Cost

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday vowed to eliminate menace of terrorism from Balochistan region at all cost.

The provincial government is working on different dimension to wipe out terrorism and bring complete peace across Balochistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

India is sponsoring and funding defunct organizations to sabotage peace of the province, he said.

In reply to a question about development and merit, he said, we are utilizing development funds for uplift of the provincial parts of Balochistan.

He said large number of closed schools have started functioning in different areas of Balochistan. Merit has been ensured in the provincial areas, he added.

About missing persons, he said a commission has been established to address the cases. In reply to a question, he said

the issue of proxies launched by India to destabilize Balochistan is being raised at all important forums. He said Indian sponsored defunct organizations are involved in Khuzdar school bus attack.

