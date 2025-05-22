Open Menu

Int'l Biological Diversity Day Celebrated With Call For Collaborative Conservation Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 11:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), in partnership with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), marked the International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 with an event at FJWU’s here on Thursday.

The event saw environmental advocates, policymakers and students to emphasize the importance of biodiversity conservation.

Sardar Jamal Leghari, Wildlife Ambassador and GSLEP Emissary as the chief guest, stressed the critical role of biodiversity in ecological balance.

"The efforts of organizations like SLF to protect the snow leopard and its habitat are vital for preserving biodiversity," he said.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU, highlighted academia’s role in driving change, while Mr.

Naeem Ashraf Raja from MoCC&EC underscored the need for integrating policy, science, and community action.

Melis Moldaliev, Chargé d'Affaires of the Kyrgyz Republic Embassy, reinforced the importance of transboundary cooperation for mountain biodiversity conservation.

Thirteen student groups from FJWU’s Environmental Sciences Department presented research projects, awareness short visual documentaries, and e-posters on biodiversity challenges and solutions. The top three groups were awarded certificates for their innovative work.

Dr. Shoaib Hameed of SLF outlined the Foundation’s community-inclusive conservation efforts in Pakistan’s mountain regions.

SLF’s Tayyab Shehzad at the end addressed the audience in which he reaffirmed the commitment to biodiversity conservation and youth engagement.

