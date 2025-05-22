- Home
- Pakistan
- Int'l Biological Diversity Day celebrated with call for collaborative conservation efforts
Int'l Biological Diversity Day Celebrated With Call For Collaborative Conservation Efforts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 11:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), in partnership with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), marked the International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 with an event at FJWU’s here on Thursday.
The event saw environmental advocates, policymakers and students to emphasize the importance of biodiversity conservation.
Sardar Jamal Leghari, Wildlife Ambassador and GSLEP Emissary as the chief guest, stressed the critical role of biodiversity in ecological balance.
"The efforts of organizations like SLF to protect the snow leopard and its habitat are vital for preserving biodiversity," he said.
Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU, highlighted academia’s role in driving change, while Mr.
Naeem Ashraf Raja from MoCC&EC underscored the need for integrating policy, science, and community action.
Melis Moldaliev, Chargé d'Affaires of the Kyrgyz Republic Embassy, reinforced the importance of transboundary cooperation for mountain biodiversity conservation.
Thirteen student groups from FJWU’s Environmental Sciences Department presented research projects, awareness short visual documentaries, and e-posters on biodiversity challenges and solutions. The top three groups were awarded certificates for their innovative work.
Dr. Shoaib Hameed of SLF outlined the Foundation’s community-inclusive conservation efforts in Pakistan’s mountain regions.
SLF’s Tayyab Shehzad at the end addressed the audience in which he reaffirmed the commitment to biodiversity conservation and youth engagement.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int'l Biological Diversity Day celebrated with call for collaborative conservation efforts2 minutes ago
-
WASA MD for expediting development works2 minutes ago
-
LWMC taking measures to ensure best cleanliness during Eidul Azha2 minutes ago
-
40 encroachers arrested in Quetta during operation12 minutes ago
-
CDA launches major anti-encroachment operation in Zone-V, seals illegal structures12 minutes ago
-
NA Petroleum committee praises armed forces, reviews energy reforms22 minutes ago
-
2nd high-level meeting held on revival of Pakistan’s cinema & film industry22 minutes ago
-
PMA condemned mob attack on charity hospital22 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister highlights reforms, economic growth at chamber conference31 minutes ago
-
Punjab Polio Chief warns for strict action against data manipulation31 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addresses Hajj Training Seminar 202531 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize 2,000 kg unhealthy meat near Islamabad31 minutes ago