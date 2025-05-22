Open Menu

CDA Launches Major Anti-encroachment Operation In Zone-V, Seals Illegal Structures

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 11:10 PM

CDA launches major anti-encroachment operation in Zone-V, seals illegal structures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the district administration, enforcement directorate, and Islamabad Police, conducted a large-scale operation across Zone-V of the Federal capital on Thursday.

The operation, carried out under the CDA Ordinance 1960 and Building Control Regulations 2020, targeted illegal commercial buildings, encroachments on public land, and unauthorized structures.

During the operation multiple under-construction commercial buildings were sealed for violating CDA regulations by initiating construction without approval.

A hotel and commercial facility was sealed for operating without approved building plans, completion certificates, and non-payment of dues.

Illegal sheds, containers, and structures built on CDA and public land were dismantled, including unauthorized sports and recreational setups.

Several plazas and commercial outlets that had been earlier sealed but were reopened unlawfully were resealed.

Clear notices were posted on sealed properties, warning that any attempt to tamper with or reopen them would lead to legal action, including FIRs under relevant laws.

The operation reaffirmed the commitment of CDA Chairman, Chief Commissioner, and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa to uphold regulatory control over Islamabad’s urban development.

The drive was executed under the supervision of Faisal Naeem, DG Building Control CDA, Dr. Anum Fatima, DG Enforcement/Director DMA, ICT and district administration officials.

Authorities emphasized that no unauthorized commercial activity or construction would be tolerated in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This crackdown is part of CDA’s ongoing efforts to ensure planned urban development and protect state land from illegal occupation.

Further operations are expected in other zones of the city to curb similar violations.

