Open Menu

Pakistan Fully Confident Of Its Nuclear Security Regime: FO Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan fully confident of its nuclear security regime: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Pakistan remained fully confident in the strength of its comprehensive nuclear security regime and the robustness of its command and control structures, Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Thursday.

In response to a media query regarding remarks made by former US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, to an Indian media outlet, concerning Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, the Spokesperson in a statement said, "It is ironic that John Bolton’s remarks were prompted by a statement from Rajnath Singh—a leader affiliated with a Hindu extremist organization, known for repeatedly issuing threats of aggression against Pakistan.

"

In reality, he said the international community should be more concerned about India’s nuclear arsenal being controlled by individuals like Rajnath Singh, who harbor well-documented hostility toward Pakistan and Muslims, and exhibit dangerous delusions of grandeur.

"The escalating radicalization of India’s political landscape, media, and segments of its society raises legitimate nuclear security concerns. These concerns are further exacerbated by the persistence of a nuclear black market in India, highlighting serious deficiencies in its nuclear security framework — as evidenced by recurring incidents of theft and illicit trafficking of sensitive nuclear materials," he added.

Recent Stories

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

7 minutes ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

37 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

2 hours ago
 Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

3 hours ago
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

3 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

3 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan