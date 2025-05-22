Open Menu

Kasi Condemns Khuzdar Blast On School Bus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Kasi condemns Khuzdar blast on school bus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Former Caretaker Home Minister Balochistan Inayatullah Kasi Advocate on Thursday condemned the blast on a school bus in Khuzdar.

He demanded that strict action would be taken against the terrorists involved in the incident and to make them an example so that no one dares to commit such incidents in the future.

In a statement issued here, Advocate Inayatullah Kasi said that the beasts who target innocent children would not deserve any concession, attacks on innocent school going children are an inhuman and heinous crime.

He said that the enemy attacked innocent children with a display of barbarity. The attack on the school bus is a heinous conspiracy of the enemy to create instability in the country. He said that the enemy has resorted to attacking children after defeat in the conventional war, India is involved in supporting terrorists against Pakistan, these terrorists, who were raised under Indian patronage would be brought to their end.

The security forces and the government are determined to completely eradicate terrorism, he said.

Recent Stories

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

6 minutes ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

36 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

2 hours ago
 Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

3 hours ago
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

3 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

3 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan