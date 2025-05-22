Kasi condemns Khuzdar blast on school bus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Former Caretaker Home Minister Balochistan Inayatullah Kasi Advocate on Thursday condemned the blast on a school bus in Khuzdar.

He demanded that strict action would be taken against the terrorists involved in the incident and to make them an example so that no one dares to commit such incidents in the future.

In a statement issued here, Advocate Inayatullah Kasi said that the beasts who target innocent children would not deserve any concession, attacks on innocent school going children are an inhuman and heinous crime.

He said that the enemy attacked innocent children with a display of barbarity. The attack on the school bus is a heinous conspiracy of the enemy to create instability in the country. He said that the enemy has resorted to attacking children after defeat in the conventional war, India is involved in supporting terrorists against Pakistan, these terrorists, who were raised under Indian patronage would be brought to their end.

The security forces and the government are determined to completely eradicate terrorism, he said.