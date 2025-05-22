WASA MD For Expediting Development Works
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to expedite all ongoing developmental works.
He presided over the meeting which reviewed Lahore Development Programme here.
All the directors gave detailed briefing to the WASA Managing Director about developmental works.
He said that all developmental works should be completed within given timeline, adding that field officers should give report on daily basis.
He further directed the authorities to completely clear working sites besides accomplishing the projects.
The MD said, "Serving people is the top priority of WASA."
