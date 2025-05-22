Qaiser Sheikh attends pre-budget session “Shaping a Prosperous Future” at Bahria University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The school of Humanities and Social Sciences at Bahria University Karachi Campus hosted a Pre-Budget Session titled “Shaping a Prosperous Future”, bringing together policymakers, economists, and industry leaders to engage in critical dialogue on Pakistan’s economic challenges and the path forward.

Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, was the Chief Guest of the event.

The session provided a timely platform for informed discourse ahead of the national budget, focusing on key structural issues such as fiscal imbalance, governance inefficiencies, and the urgent need for reforms to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth. In his address, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to driving economic stability and encouraging investment through meaningful reform.

Throughout the session, panelists highlighted the need for broad-based tax reforms to ensure equitable revenue generation, improved governance to strengthen institutional performance, and increased investment in education and healthcare as critical drivers of national development.

The discussion also underscored the importance of accelerating the digital economy and innovation, along with creating an enabling environment for private-sector-led growth through entrepreneurship and venture capital support.

The distinguished panel included Zubair Tufail, CEO of Tufail Chemicals Ltd. and former President of FPCCI; Abdul Qadir Memon, former President of the Pakistan Tax Bar Association; Asad Ali Shah, Financial consultant and Chairman of BeFiler; and Ali Kabir Shah, former International Vice President of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association. The session was moderated by Imran Sultan, senior journalist at Aaj news, who guided the conversation toward actionable solutions.

In his concluding remarks, Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique HI (M), Director General of Bahria University Karachi Campus, expressed gratitude to the panelists, dignitaries, and attendees. He emphasized the critical role of academic platforms in fostering policy-oriented dialogue and contributing to national development.

The session concluded with optimism that the insights shared would inform the upcoming national budget and support efforts to build a prosperous and resilient future for Pakistan.