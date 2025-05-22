Play Is Disappearing From Children’s Lives, Affecting Their Learning And Well-being
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Right To Play Pakistan successfully hosted a Play Fest with vibrant celebrations in government partner school Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 in connection with second annual International Day of Play to be held on June 11.
The event brought together over 600 children and other stakeholders in a joyful and inclusive environment dedicated to highlighting the vital role of play in children’s development.
More than 224 million children face barriers to play and education because of poverty, conflict, and climate-related crises.
Recognized globally by the United Nations in 2024, the International Day of Play emphasizes play as a fundamental right of every child under Article 31 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Play Fest 2025 showcased how play serves as a powerful tool for learning, emotional expression, cognitive growth, and social inclusion, especially for children attending government schools.
Participants engaged enthusiastically in various activity zones that included physical games such as obstacle courses, relay races, tug of war, and sack races; creative activities like storytelling, face painting, drum circles, clay therapy, and theater; traditional games including pithoo, marbles, and hopscotch; as well as cognitive challenges with board games, puzzles, LEGO building blocks, and LUDO.
A special play-themed quiz station further stimulated the children’s minds.
The event featured inspiring remarks from education officials, school leadership, and donor representatives, all reinforcing the message that play is essential for the holistic development of children.
A highlight of the day was the “If schools had more play” pledge ceremony, where educators committed to advocating for greater play opportunities within schools.
“For more than 25 years, Right To Play has harnessed the power of play to protect, educate, and empower millions of children each year to rise above adversity. We are proud to be one of the founding members of the International Day of Play, working with partners to give global legitimacy to what children have always known: that every child should have the right to play.” says Ali Khayam, Country Director of Right To Play International in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qaiser Sheikh attends pre-budget session “Shaping a Prosperous Future” at Bahria University1 minute ago
-
Play is disappearing from Children’s lives, affecting their learning and well-being2 minutes ago
-
Int'l Biological Diversity Day celebrated with call for collaborative conservation efforts21 minutes ago
-
WASA MD for expediting development works22 minutes ago
-
LWMC taking measures to ensure best cleanliness during Eidul Azha22 minutes ago
-
40 encroachers arrested in Quetta during operation31 minutes ago
-
CDA launches major anti-encroachment operation in Zone-V, seals illegal structures32 minutes ago
-
NA Petroleum committee praises armed forces, reviews energy reforms41 minutes ago
-
2nd high-level meeting held on revival of Pakistan’s cinema & film industry41 minutes ago
-
PMA condemned mob attack on charity hospital42 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister highlights reforms, economic growth at chamber conference51 minutes ago
-
Punjab Polio Chief warns for strict action against data manipulation51 minutes ago