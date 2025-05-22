Play is disappearing from Children’s lives, affecting their learning and well-being

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Right To Play Pakistan successfully hosted a Play Fest with vibrant celebrations in government partner school Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 in connection with second annual International Day of Play to be held on June 11.

The event brought together over 600 children and other stakeholders in a joyful and inclusive environment dedicated to highlighting the vital role of play in children’s development.

More than 224 million children face barriers to play and education because of poverty, conflict, and climate-related crises.

Recognized globally by the United Nations in 2024, the International Day of Play emphasizes play as a fundamental right of every child under Article 31 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Play Fest 2025 showcased how play serves as a powerful tool for learning, emotional expression, cognitive growth, and social inclusion, especially for children attending government schools.

Participants engaged enthusiastically in various activity zones that included physical games such as obstacle courses, relay races, tug of war, and sack races; creative activities like storytelling, face painting, drum circles, clay therapy, and theater; traditional games including pithoo, marbles, and hopscotch; as well as cognitive challenges with board games, puzzles, LEGO building blocks, and LUDO.

A special play-themed quiz station further stimulated the children’s minds.

The event featured inspiring remarks from education officials, school leadership, and donor representatives, all reinforcing the message that play is essential for the holistic development of children.

A highlight of the day was the “If schools had more play” pledge ceremony, where educators committed to advocating for greater play opportunities within schools.

“For more than 25 years, Right To Play has harnessed the power of play to protect, educate, and empower millions of children each year to rise above adversity. We are proud to be one of the founding members of the International Day of Play, working with partners to give global legitimacy to what children have always known: that every child should have the right to play.” says Ali Khayam, Country Director of Right To Play International in Pakistan.