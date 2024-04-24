Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership the medical tests of Bushra Bibi were conducted in one of the best private hospitals of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership the medical tests of Bushra Bibi were conducted in one of the best private hospitals of Islamabad.

Responding to a point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, he said that due to objections raised by the PTI leadership regarding government hospitals, Bushra Bibi's tests were got conducted from the private hospital.

He said there was no reason for referring Bushra Bibi to another hospital of PTI's choice as all her tests were clear.

He regretted that the PTI leadership had exaggerated her health issue.