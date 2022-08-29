UrduPoint.com

Business Community Demands FIR Against Shaukat Tarin For Attempting To Sabotage IMF Deal

Business community demands FIR against Shaukat Tarin for attempting to sabotage IMF deal

Trade bodies of the city on Monday demanded the federal government to register FIR against the former Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin over his alleged audio leak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city on Monday demanded the Federal government to register FIR against the former Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin over his alleged audio leak.

Talking to media here at Rawalpindi Press Club, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Punjab Sharjil Mir said it was a matter of regret that PTI leaders were neglecting the national interest for their political gains.

He said that the people of Pakistan would never forgive those destroying everything for politics.

He said that audio leaks of the former finance adviser showed that PTI wanted to lead the economy to bankruptcy.

Mir said that a protest rally would be held on Tuesday against the ashamed audio leaks of the Shaukat Tareen and Taimur Jhagra, which was against the country's integrity.

A large number of traders were present on the occasion.

Earlier, an audio clip surfaced on electronic and social media in which the former finance minister allegedly gave directions to provincial finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to sabotage the International Monetary Fund deal and backtrack from IMF commitments to pressurize the federal government.

